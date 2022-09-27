Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to invite Gerard Butler and Judi Dench to their wedding

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are finally getting to married this October, and as per the latest update of their wedding, the guest list have been revealed, reports.
As per sources, the wedding invitations for the Mumbai reception includes Ali’s co-star in Victoria and Abdul; Judi Dench. Moreover, Gerard Butler, who was Ali’s co-actor in Kandahar, is also invited in the wedding.
Fazal has also invited some important production people from Hollywood and the cast of web series Tehran.
The pre- wedding festivities are going to commence from 30th September and will finally conclude on October 4th. The couple will tie the knot on October 6th.
Unlike others, Richa and Ali have decided to skip the ‘no-phone policy’ at their wedding as they want all their guests to be at ease and enjoy every bit of the event.
As per PinkVilla, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding was suppose to take place before the pandemic, but it got delayed for almost two and a half years. But now, the couple is finally getting married and will leave for Delhi anytime soon.
