Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana leopard outfit at Milan fashion week sets internet on fire

Kim Kardashian is the ultimate glam queen and her latest pictures are proof!

The Kardashians star has debuted another glam statement from Dolce & Gabbana collection at the Milan Fashion Week after party this weekend.

Kim, 41, was spotted leaving for dinner after the epic show in Italy. She rocked the stylish sultry leopard print outfit from her last show and the internet cannot stop drooling over it.

The mother of four, who turned heads with her outstanding runway look at the fashion week this year, rocked a Dolce & Gabbana leopard print corset with matching leggings, boots, and a long coat.

Putting her Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde locks open, the SKIMS founder posed for the cameras waiting outside as she arrived for a dinner outing with family. She was also photographed laughing with her daughter North West during the latest outing.

Kim has been promoting collaboration with the brand at the epic event. She was supported by some of her family members, including her mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian, and kids North, 9, Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star left fans stunned when she took to the runway in a sparkly silver outfit at the D&G show.