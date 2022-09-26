Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ forces Palace aides to address King Charles, Diana’s ‘war’

file footage

Netflix’s hit royal drama The Crown is set to return with a fresh new season in November, and Palace sources are making sure to safeguard the new King Charles III’s reputation before the show’s release focuses on the breakdown of his marriage to Princess Diana.



The Crown season 5 is set to focus on Charles and Diana’s bitter divorce after the earlier season focused on their ‘misalliance’; a new trailer release shows their characters gearing up for what proved to be bombshell interviews in light of their failing marriage, with a voiceover reporter describing it as ‘all-out war’.

Soon after the release of the teaser over the weekend, a Buckingham Palace source talked to The Telegraph to remind viewers that the show is ‘fictional’ in an effort to save King Charles’ popularity from tanking as the show reminds viewers of the turbulent years of his life.

The source reportedly said: “The Crown is a drama not a documentary.”

The short comment is now seen as one of the earliest signs of the royal unease around the upcoming season of The Crown, set to air on Netflix two months from now; no changes to the show have been made in light of the Queen’s death as it was completed before she passed away earlier this month.

The Crown season 5 will feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, and Dominic West as Charles.