Top 8 Lee Jong Suk's K-dramas to binge-watch: Checkout

Lee Jong Suk is a South Korean actor and model, he debuted in 2005 as a runway model, becoming the youngest male model ever to participate in Seoul Fashion Week.

Lee Jong Suk just recently wrapped up his latest project Big Mouth along with Girls’ Generation’s Yoona.

Here are nine of those K-dramas:





1. Secret Garden

The Secret Garden is a novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett first published in book form in 1911, after serialisation in The American Magazine November 1910 – August 1911.



Lee Jong Suk’s role in this series is a smaller one, but it’s very memorable, he played the singer-songwriter Han Tae Sun.

this series streaming from the serves Netflix.

8.1/10 IMDb

2. School 2013

Go Nam Soon (Lee Jong Suk) and Park Heung Soo (Kim Woo Bin) are two teenage boys who have to go through the wrath of high school drama. They deal with the stress of getting good grades, bullying, maintaining a good reputation, and the peer pressure of falling into the bad crowd.

Nam Soon is elected class president but finds himself dealing with a lot of stress from particular students in the school.



7.8/10 IMDb

3. I Hear Your Voice

I Hear Your Voice is a delightful and adorable romantic comedy that is definitely one of Lee Jong Suk’s best works.

His ability to portray a character who can read the thoughts of others could have come off as being cheesy, but Park Soo Ha is so charming and lovable.

His chemistry with Lee Bo Young is also perfection despite their age gap, this was the start of a string of romantic roles that the world would come to know and love.



This show premieres on Netflix.

8.1/10 IMDb

4. Doctor Stranger

Doctor Stranger was a project that won over the hearts of many. Park Hoon is a strong character who has a very sentimental love story that tugged at the heartstrings of viewers.

Not only that but his character incredibly intelligent, but he is also sweet and has a soft spot.

Moreover this series is streaming on Netflix.

7.5/10 IMDb

5. Pinocchio

Pinocchio is a series that cannot be left off this list. With his endearing chemistry with Park Shin Hye, the two were able to provide a romance that carried much of the series.

The buildup of their history and flirting between the two kept viewers anticipating their eventual relationship.

Also, we can not fail to mention that astounding makeover and transformation that Choi Dal Po goes through a few episodes into the series.



5.1/10 IMDb

6. W

The series focuses on the eponymous fictional webtoon entitled W, written and illustrated by its legendary author and illustrator Oh Seong-moo (Kim Eui-sung)



W kept viewers emotionally engaged with the story. The driving force is wanting to see if Kang Chul and Oh Yeon Joo end up together, and how, despite being from different worlds, they will make it work. It’s an emotional story that unfolds perfectly from the start.



The series that stands out the most is ‘W’ from the streaming service Netflix.



IMDb 8.1/10

7. While You Were Sleeping



The chemistry between Hong Joo and Jae Chan (Lee Jong Suk) is the highlight of the series.

Seeing how jealous Jae Chan gets and how hard he falls hard for Hong Joo was most memorable, not to mention seeing Jung Hae In getting in the middle of their budding romance.



IMDb 8.3/10

8. Big Mouth

Big Mouth is a 2022 South Korean television series starring Lee Jong-suk, Im Yoon-ah and Kim Joo-hun. It aired from July 29 to September 17, 2022

Big Mouth is the most recent project of Lee Jong Suk’s and it was a big hit. The ups and downs of the storyline and seeing if Chang Ho will ever get his life back to normal was so enthralling to see.

And the chemistry between Lee Jong Suk and YoonA is also adorably playful.

8.1/10 IMDb