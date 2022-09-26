Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘serving’ Geroge, Charlotte on ‘silver platter’: Queasy!’

Prince William and Kate Middleton have come under fire for allegedly serving their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on a silver platter for the media.

This allegation has been issued by royal author and biographer Daniela Elser, in her piece for News.com.au.

She began by offering a plausible reason behind ‘parading’ the young royals around for the Queen’s funeral and chalked it up to the idea that the “Crown comes first.”



The writer also went on to address the ‘public’ and ‘raw’ nature of their appearance, adding how, “George and Charlotte were not inside the Abbey to say goodbye to their Gan Gan, they were there to perform and they were there to sell a carefully considered image of continuity and unity, along with adding a spoonful of cutesy sugar to counteract the vinegary presence of the Sussexes.”

She also offered a disclaimer and added, “I am not criticising William and Kate here, I am simply pointing out there is no glossing over the fact that royal parenting requires a begrudging willingness to serve up one’s children for the good of the Crown.”

“I’m sure that’s not easy for the Waleses or something they want to put their children through, but that doesn’t make it any less queasy to watch.”