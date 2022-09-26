 
Monday September 26, 2022
Prince Andrew isn't a part of King Charles III's monarchy

King Charles III has repeatedly weighed in on his idea of 'slimmed-down' monarchy

By Web Desk
September 26, 2022

King Charles III reportedly doesn't plan to include Prince Andrew in the future of monarchy.

During his conversation with Fox News Digital, True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen said: “For Prince Andrew, his life as a working royal is well and truly over”.

"We won’t be seeing very much more of him in the coming weeks and months. I don’t believe that he is a part of the king’s plan for the future of the monarchy,” Nick said.

“The king has been very clear in saying that he wants a slimmed-down monarchy.

“He’s focusing on immediate heirs. Having [his grandchildren] Prince George and Princess Charlotte as part of the funeral was a very clear message – this is the future,” the award-winning documentarian added.

Nick further told the outlet: “A role for Prince Andrew just doesn’t exist anymore. He won’t be given any of his military titles again.

“He’s not going to be a working royal again. So I think we won’t be seeing very much of him on the public stage again,” the expert said. 