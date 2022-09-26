King Charles III ‘heightening tensions’ with Prince Harry over Archie, Lilibet titles

file footage

King Charles III, who ascended the British throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month, is yet to make a formal decision about his son Prince Harry’s children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana’s royal titles, as per a royal expert.

As per an expert, Charles’ delay in making a decision about whether to make Archie and Lilibet prince and princess is creating more tensions between him and Harry.

According to royal experts, the children are entitled to the titles as grandchildren of the monarch, but they remain ‘Master’ and ‘Miss’ on the Royal Family’s website.

The Times royal expert Roya Nikkah said: “Prince Harry and Meghan are understood to fear the King may strip Archie and Lilibet of their titles, after his reluctance immediately to recognise their elevated status after the Queen’s death.”

This comes as a spokesperson was also quoted by The Times as saying: “The King is focused on the mourning period. It’s unlikely you’ll know other titles during that period. I’m sure at some point there will be discussions.”