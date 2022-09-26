Meghan Markle dream to become ‘Beyoncé of the UK’ shattered

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle got married to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 and the royal couple share two children Archie and Lilibet together.



When the former Suits actress married Prince Harry and joined the British royal family, she believed she would be the "Beyoncé of the UK", however, her dream didn’t come true.

Meghan became disillusioned by the strict protocols of life in the royal family after getting married to Harry.

A former palace insider told Valentine Low, the author of the new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, as they discussed Meghan and Harry’s move to California.

The insider said: “I think Meghan thought she was going to be the Beyoncé of the UK. Being part of the royal family would give her that kudos.

"Whereas what she discovered was that there were so many rules that were so ridiculous that she couldn't even do the things that she could do as a private individual, which is tough."