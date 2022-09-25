Royal aides 'feared' to confront Meghan Markle over earrings gifted by Saudi prince

FileFootage

Royal aides reportedly feared Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reaction if they had confronted the Duchess over wearing earrings gifted by the Saudi crown prince.



The Times’ royal correspondent Valentine Low claimed in his book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, that Mohammad bin Salman gifted Chopard earring to the Suits alum just weeks after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Meghan wore the jewellery to state dinner in Fiji in 20178 amidst reports that the Saudi royal murdered Khashoggi.

Low wrote in his book: “When they had first appeared in the media after the Fiji dinner, staff in London responsible for registering details of all royal gifts had recognised them and alerted Kensington Palace."

The author also quoted a source who shared: “We made a decision not to confront Meghan and Harry on it, out of fear for what their reaction would be."

The Duchess of Sussex’s sparklingly pair of erring was captured again during her appearance at Prince Charles' 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace on November 14, 2018.

During her Fiji tour, it was reported that the earrings were “borrowed” and that the Duchess is unaware of the rumours of Crown Prince’s involvement in the journalist’s murder.