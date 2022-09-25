 
close
Sunday September 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' marks another UK official album chart milestone

BLACKPINK mega-hit album 'Born Pink' is achieving new milestones across the united Kingdom

By Web Desk
September 25, 2022
BLACKPINK Born Pink marks another UK official album chart milestone
BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' marks another UK official album chart milestone

BLACKPINK is achieving new milestones across the United Kingdom with its power-packed music album Born Pink.

On September 24, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK's latest album Born Pink shot at the No. 01 position in UK official album chart.

The K-pop girl group's single Born Pink has become the first-ever music video album to reach at the top position on the UK official album chart.

CEO of the official charts company Martin Talbol has congratulated the group and said that "new album Born Pink to become the first UK Official Number 1 by a K-pop girl group is a fantastic achievement and puts them in the record books forever!”

In the meantime, BLACKPINK's brand-new lead single Shut Down debuted at No. 24 on the Official Singles Chart while their B-side Typa Girl  held at No. 93.