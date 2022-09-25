BLACKPINK 'Born Pink' marks another UK official album chart milestone

BLACKPINK is achieving new milestones across the United Kingdom with its power-packed music album Born Pink.
On September 24, Soompi reported that BLACKPINK's latest album Born Pink shot at the No. 01 position in UK official album chart.
The K-pop girl group's single Born Pink has become the first-ever music video album to reach at the top position on the UK official album chart.
CEO of the official charts company Martin Talbol has congratulated the group and said that "new album Born Pink to become the first UK Official Number 1 by a K-pop girl group is a fantastic achievement and puts them in the record books forever!”
In the meantime, BLACKPINK's brand-new lead single Shut Down debuted at No. 24 on the Official Singles Chart while their B-side Typa Girl held at No. 93.
