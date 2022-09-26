Actor Kieran Mortell to star in Netflix's 'Peaky Blinders' show

Netflix’s Peaky Blinders is going immersive with stage performances and Cheltenham’s Kieran Mortell will be seen as Arthur Shelby.

The crime series Peaky Blinders achieved huge success with all of its seasons trending just after their respective releases.

The hit TV show is scheduled to go immersive with its stage drama and Kieran Mortell, an actor from Cheltenham has signed up for the most beloved character of the show – Arthur Shelby.

As per the reports of BBC, Mortell said that Arthur was a 'mammoth' character to inhabit, especially when the character suffers from alcoholism and PTSD.

"For me I think immersive theatre is the future of theatre - audiences want to feel like they can be involved and like they can genuinely change the outcome of the thing they're watching” commented the actor.

"We've made a show with three different endings, so based on what the audience give us you get to react on it" he further continued.