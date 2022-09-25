'The Legend of Maula Jatt': Check out Faris Shafi's intense look for the film

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is directed by Bilal Lashari

Singer Faris Shafi shares his look from Pakistan’s much-awaited film The Legend of Maula Jatt, introduces his character Mooda.

Shafi, taking it to the Instagram, shared his intense look from the new Punjabi-language film. He wrote: “Presenting @farishafi as #Mooda- Yaaran da Yaar tay Sab da Pyaar! #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt is coming to a cinema near you on the 13th October, 2022, worldwide.”

The Legend of Maula Jatt is said to be the most-expensive film of the Pakistani industry directed by renowned filmmaker Bilal Lashari.



The film features actors: Hamza Ali abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik, Gohar Rasheed.

This film is also bringing in some well-known singers including; Faris Shafi and Ali Azmat.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a remake of the old classic Maula Jatt released in 1979.

The film is set to be released worldwide on October 13th, 2022.