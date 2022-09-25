Prince Harry urged to show loyalty to his country

Kanye West on Saturday shared a picture of his former wife Kim Kardashian to his Instagram stories.

The rapper shared the photo without any caption but the photo followed a cryptics message from the rapper that suggested that the model is not prepared to get back together with him.

"If the phones rings more than three times they don't wanna talk to you," he said.

Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson after divorcing Kanye West. She recently split from the SNL comedian and has yet to reveal what led to their break-up.

Royal commentator and author Robert Jobson asked Prince Harry to "show some loyalty with your country" by putting an end to his Netflix deal.

"How can Harry & Meghan carry on with this Netflix deal? There are many who believe this fiction is fact, he said referring to Netflix show "The Crown".

He added, "It will cause untold damage to our King and Queen Consort around the world early in his reign."

Jobson said, "Are Harry and Meghan really that hard up ? Come of “H” show some loyalty to your country."