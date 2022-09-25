Kim Kardashian not answering Kanye West's calls

Kanye West on Saturday shared a picture of his former wife Kim Kardashian to his Instagram stories.
The rapper shared the photo without any caption but the photo followed a cryptics message from the rapper that suggested that the model is not prepared to get back together with him.
"If the phones rings more than three times they don't wanna talk to you," he said.
Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson after divorcing Kanye West. She recently split from the SNL comedian and has yet to reveal what led to their break-up.
Prince Andrew has been seen publicly for the first time since the Queen's funeral riding in Windsor
The actor for the second time in row failed to show up at his event
Royal Family is being accused of trying to ‘ignore’ Meghan Markle in her ‘hours of need’
Meghan Markle’s biggest miscalculation in royal life ridiculed
Meanwhile, Brooklyn 23 appeared protective as he led his wife out through a gate.
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid dated on and off from 2015 to 2021