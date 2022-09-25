'Meghan Markle displeased about not being paid for royal trip to Australia, New Zealand'

Valentine Low, who has been reporting on royal family for decades, has made shocking revelations in his new book, claiming that Meghan Markle wanted to be paid for royal trip.

Prince Harry's wife was displeased about not being paid for performing walkabouts, during a 16-day royal trip to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, according to ne book.



The trips took place in 2018 and it is understood that Meghan "did not understand the point" of these engagements, according to the author.

Low peened a book 'Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown' that lifts the lid on the early days of Meghan and Harry's courtship.

Prince Harry's wife, as per claims in the book, "enjoyed the attention", as the new couple were popular during the tour and visited the countries and attended 76 engagements.

Members of royal staff are quoted in the book as having heard Meghan say that she believed she ought to have been paid for them.



The book reads: "Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers." Quoting unnamed members of staff, it is claimed that Meghan was heard saying: "I can't believe I'm not getting paid for this."