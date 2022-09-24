Nicola Peltz covers up as she hits NYC with Brooklyn amid feud rumours with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz Beckham was seen covering her face in New York City with her husband Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham after claiming mother-in-law Victoria Beckham ghosted her over a design for her wedding dress.

The wife of Brooklyn,27, covered her face with a piece of folded paper as they headed out in the Big Apple Friday.

Nicola sported long, lustrous brown locks and a simple black and blue outfit.

Meanwhile, her husband, 23 appeared protective as he led his wife out through a gate.

Brooklyn kept his look low-key with a white t-shirt, chinos, white sneakers, and a simple bracelet.

They were spotted for the first time since Nicola sensationally claimed her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham had offered to design her wedding dress, only to then blank subsequent offers to engage.

The heiress eventually sported a stunning couture Valentino dress to her April nuptials with Brooklyn, 23, however she claims the initial plan was for her to wear a specially made dress designed by his mother, Victoria.

Newlywed Nicola said she was thrilled at the prospect of wearing a dress designed by Victoria, who is now a fashion designer.

But she says she didn't hear from the former Spice Girl, 48, for days before she rang to say she wouldn't make the gown for her big day.



