Netflix unveils first look at Bridgerton spin-off 'Queen Charlotte'

Netflix has released the first official look at its Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, per Variety.

The new limited series will chronicle the early years of Golda Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte from the main Bridgerton series. Line of Duty actress India Amarteifio will play the young Queen Charlotte in this new timeline. The new show will also explore the young lives of Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas), as per the publication.

“Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton,” according to the plot description.

Netflix also shared a clip of Amarteifio discussing the upcoming series with Rosheuvel and Andoh.

"We have this wonderful kind of tag team where we high five each other,” Rosheuvel shares of working with Amarteifio. “And the baton is passed on, which I think is a really beautiful metaphor for the older and younger. It's really cool. I love it.”

Andoh chimes in, “Can I just say as a compliment to you both, there is something so particular and fabulous about your whiplash, heartfelt, witty, sharp Queen Charlotte. India has absolutely grabbed all of that and made her own and run with it. When I look at India, I see Golda and see young Charlotte become older Charlotte and it's a beautiful thing.”

The prequel also stars Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley (with Hugh Sachs as adult Brimsley), Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury.



Shonda Rhimes serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Tom Verica is director and executive producer, and Betsy Beers is also an executive producer.