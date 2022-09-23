 
Friday September 23, 2022
Entertainment

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s ‘ice breaker’ for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral exposed

Here is how Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle broke the ice ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

By Web Desk
September 23, 2022

File Footage

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle’s attempts to break the ice before Queen Elizabeth’s official funeral procession has been exposed.

This revelation has been brought to light by an insider close to Heat World.

The insider admitted, Kate and Meghan were “being cordial towards each other” before Queen Elizbeth’s funeral.

“They hadn’t spoken for a long time, until that walkabout in Windsor two days after the Queen died. They had a polite exchange just before it and that broke the ice.”

This claim comes shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor walkabout began trending on social media, all because of the Fab Four’s reunion. 