Prince Harry’s tensions with Royal Family to ‘get worse’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reunion with Kate Middleton and Prince William for Windsor walkabout sparked a ray of hope for Sussexes' cordial relations with Royal Family.

However, a royal commentator recently claimed that it will not be easy for the couple to reconcile with Royal Family after Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The Duke of Sussex allegedly “hoped” to “protect” the late monarch by attending the Jubilee celebrations in the summer.

Royal commentator Russell Myers told The Royal Beat: “You talk about the olive branch being extended by the King in his statement, the fact William invited him to Windsor, these are sticking plasters on a huge great wound that he has had a huge hand in.”

“We don’t know, but one would assume, is he really regretting his conduct over the last couple of years?” he continued.

“I don’t know where they go from here and I can only see it getting worse. This book, even if it’s just a percentage of what we think it’s going to be, it’s going to be even worse for him.

The expert remarked: “I don’t see a way back for them.”