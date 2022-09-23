‘Ruthless’ King Charles to keep Meghan and Harry ‘far from center’

King Charles III is allegedly handling the abdication crisis of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the same way he previously exiled Edward, claimed an insider.

According to The Daily Beast, a friend of the new monarch said: “The royals handled the abdication crisis by exiling Edward which meant he and Wallis ultimately came to seem like unimportant, misguided, disloyal, and even treacherous individuals to almost the entirety of the British people. It was a masterful operation in the service of which the Queen Mother, in particular, worked tirelessly.

“The same thing is already happening with Harry and Meghan, and will only gather pace over the next few years under the rule of King Charles,” the source added.

“And of course a wayward second son is far less of an existential threat to the fabric of the monarchy than a wayward king.”

Moreover, a former Buckingham Palace staffer told the outlet that the King’s accession statement was a message to the Sussexes to not disrupt his reign.

“Harry and Meghan will get an invite to the coronation but they will be firmly seated in the cheap seats along with Beatrice and Eugenie, as they were at the funeral.

“That will be it. Charles will be ruthless when it comes to protecting the Crown, and that means keeping Harry and Meghan as far from the center of gravity as possible,” the insider shared.