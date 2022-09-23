Netflix's upcoming series ‘The Empress’ trailer, release date is out now: Watch

Netflix gears up to bring The Empress a drama series about forbidden love between two royals, and the drama will be released on September 29, 2022.

The streaming platform has dropped the official trailer of the upcoming drama series based on the royal love story of Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau) and young ruler Franz (Philip Froissant). The love of the young couple upsets the power structure at the Viennese court.

The six parts story is created by Katharina Eyssen.





Cast List:

Devrim Lingnau

Philip Froissant

Melika Foroutan

Johannes Nussbaum

Elisa Schlott

Jördis Triebel

Almila Bagriacik

Wiebke Puls





Check out the Trailer







