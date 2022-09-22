'Prince Andrew has no future as working royal under King Charles'

King Charles III and other royals put their differences aside to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, giving the world a hope of overcoming the crisis within the family.

The Queen's death gave Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a chance to repair their differences with the senior royals as all of them resumed their place with the family.

The royal family's display of unity raised hopes of a reconciliation but royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told AFP it was yet to be established if the funeral had succeeded in healing old wounds.

"Everybody knows of course there is a rift within the royal family and also that there are problems involving Andrew and so forth," he said.

The expert continued: "We do know that Andrew has no future as a senior working royal under King Charles" but there might be the possibility of a job for him "in the firm... something out of the public eye."

As for the fractured relationship between William and Harry, Fitzwilliams said there were many unknowns.

"The answer is we don´t know (if the funeral brought them closer) said. King Charles extended his love in that accession broadcast... (but) so far as the future is concerned... we´ll have to see what happens," he said.

Prince Harry´s delayed autobiography is due out next year and the contents of the book are likely to dictate future relations with the royal family.

Charles was fortunate in having Camilla, the new Queen Consort, by his side, Fitzwilliams said. "His luck is that he´s got Camilla, he has got someone who is supportive," he added.