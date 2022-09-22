Dua Lipa pays tribute to Masha Amini whose death sparked protests in Iran

Iranian authorities and a Kurdish rights group reported rising death tolls on Wednesday as anger at the death of a woman detained by the morality police fuelled protests for a fifth day and fresh restrictions were placed on social media.
The demonstrations erupted over the death in detention last week of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan who was arrested in Tehran for "unsuitable attire".
British singer Dua Lipa took to social media and lamented that what is happening in Iran is "unbelievably cruel and heartbreaking".
"RIP Masha Amini," the Levitating singer wrote.
