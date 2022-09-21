Late-night talk show: Jimmy Kimmel signs three-year extension with ABC

Jimmy Kimmel is not going anywhere.

The comedian is staying in his late-night talk show as he signed a three-year contract extension with ABC.

The deal ends a year of speculation within the late-night community after Kimmel told Howard Stern that he was debating whether to stick or twist.

The pact will keep Kimmel as host and exec producer of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! through its 23rd season. January will mark the 20th anniversary of the show, which premiered in January 2003.

The deal means that he will surpass Jay Leno, who hosted NBC’s The Tonight Show for 22 years — though Kimmel still has a few years to go to catch up to Conan O’Brien, who spent 28 years in late-night; Johnny Carson, who hosted The Tonight Show for 30 years; and Kimmel’s hero David Letterman, who spent 33 years in late-night.

'After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call "quiet quitting,"' Kimmel, 54, quipped in a statement Tuesday about the future of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Later this month, Kimmel will return to New York for a week of shows in Brooklyn



