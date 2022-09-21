Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton had secret meeting to end William and Harry's feud: report

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle and Prince William's sweetheart Kate Middleton reportedly had a secret meeting before Queen Elizabeth's death to end ongoing rift between the two brothers.

William and Harry were among the senior royals who rushed to Scotland's Balmoral Castle to say their goodbyes to the late monarch on September 8.



Interestingly, Kate and Meghan did not join their husbands at the time. Star Magazine, in its latest edition, claimed that Lilibet's mom secretly met with Kate in an urgent bid to mend their ugly and ongoing feud prior to Queen Elizabeth II's death.

An unnamed source told the entertainment news outlet, "Kate texted Meghan just before the Sussexes arrived in the UK and suggested they get together for tea."

The news outlet also reported that one of the Queen's dying wishes was for Prince William and Prince Harry to repair their strained relationship.

King Charles and Princess Diana's sons have allegedly been at odds since Harry started dating former Hollywood star Meghan Markle.