Prince Harry’s ‘agreement’ to reunite with William to only last until memoir?

Prince Harry and Prince William appeared to briefly reunite after their grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death, however, royal insiders think the reunion will be short lived, reported Mirror UK.

The Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales put up a united front along with their wives Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton after the death of the Queen, even stepping out together to meet mourners at one point, despite claims of a longstanding feud between them.

The brothers also walked side by side at two different processions behind the Queen’s coffin, but royal aides aren’t convinced.

One insider shared: “The family continue to be in mourning and are now finally being allowed to grieve for the Queen away from the gaze of millions. However, any talk of a truce between the Prince and the Duke would only be temporary.”

“There is still a serious amount of distrust in the air and there hasn’t been any cause for that to change. The feeling is very much that there is little point in pursuing a repair in relations until all the cards are on the table,” the same source added.

This comes as plans to publish Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir later this year seem to still be in full swing, albeit with a little delay, and sources claim that King Charles and Prince William remain ‘increasingly uneasy’ about the book’s content.