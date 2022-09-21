Prince Harry’s words to Prince William at Queen’s funeral revealed by lip reader

file footage

Prince Harry and Prince William may not have interacted much while the Sussexes were in the UK for the Queen’s funeral, but they did engage in a shot conversation that has now been revealed by an expert lip reader.



The Daily Mail quoted lip reader Jacqui Press as saying that the Duke of Sussex shared a small moment of understanding with his older brother, the Prince of Wales, as they attended their grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Press claimed that Prince Harry and Prince William were spotted conversing as they were preparing to take their places for the Queen’s Committal Service at the St George’s Chapel after her funeral service in Westminster Abbey.

According to the lip reader, as Harry and William waited to be seated with their wives Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Prince Harry turned to his brother and appeared to ask him, “Shall we go through first?”

To this, Prince William shot his brother a nod and then told his wife Kate, “Let them go through first,” who then made way for Harry and Meghan.

This comes as reports of Prince Harry sharing a reassuring smile with his niece Princess Charlotte during the service also went viral after the Queen’s funeral.