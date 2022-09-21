Country singer Luke Bell passes away in ‘accidental’ overdose

Country singer Luke Bell died on August 26th at the age of 32, after he reportedly went missing in Tucson, Arizona. According to People, the cause of death for the singer was a fentanyl overdose.

An autopsy report from the Pima County Medical Examiner’s office, obtained by PEOPLE, revealed that an unresponsive Bell was found by a passer-by in a shaded area of a parking structure along with drug paraphernalia.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pharmaceutical fentanyl is approved for treating severe pain, and is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

The toxicology report ordered by the medical examiner showed that Bell had a lethal amount of fentanyl in his system and he had also been drinking. The autopsy also disclosed that Bell suffered arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease at the time of his death but it was not what caused it. The medical examiner wrote in the report, “in consideration of the known circumstances surrounding this death, the available medical history, and the examination of the remains, the cause of death is ascribed to fentanyl intoxication.”

However, the examiner’s concluding remarks were that it was an “accident”. The manner of death is accident,” wrote the medical examiner.

According to Saving Country Music, Bell was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and his "mental state took a turn for the worse" over recent months.

“Luke fought this as hard as he could, but the disease got the better of him,” Bell's manager, Brian Buchanan, told TMZ. “When he was beating the disease, he was the sweetest and most generous guy. He’s found peace now and there’s some comfort.”