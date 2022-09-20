Akshay Kumar spends quality time with daughter Nitara at an amusement park

Akshay Kumar's film 'Raksha Bandhan' didn't receive much appreciation

Desi Boyz actor Akshay Kumar recently took her daughter Nitara to an amusement park, despite of having a packed shoot schedule the actor took out time for his family.

He shared a video on Instagram where the two can be seen walking together carrying two stuffed toys. Akshay wrote: “Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I have felt to being a hero. #BestDayEver.”

See post:

Both Akshay and wife Twinkle Khanna have tried to hide Nitara’s face consciously every time when they share posts. Even though, they keep sharing each and every update about her on social media.



On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Anand L. Rai’s film Raksha Bandhan. The film did not really go well at the box office. He also just had an OTT release with the film Cuttputlli.

IndiaToday reports that the actor will be next seen in the film Ram Setu opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.