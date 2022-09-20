Queen Margrethe of Denmark attends Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral

File footage

Britain’s longest serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, was laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel within the St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Monday.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II and Crown Prince Frederik were among royals and government leaders from across the world to attend the state funeral of Her Majesty at Westminster Abbey.

Following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Margrethe of Denmark has now become Europe's only ruling female monarch.

Margrethe has been serving as a monarch for more than 50 years since her father King Frederick IX died in 1972. She’s now also the longest-serving current head of state.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II reigned the United Kingdom for over 70 years and was the longest-serving monarch in the country’s history.

Following the announcement of death of Queen Elizabeth, Queen Margrethe sent her tributes and condolences in a letter addressed to Her Majesty’s son King Charles III.

“You mother was very important to me and my family. She was a towering figure among the European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We shall miss her terribly,” Margrethe wrote.