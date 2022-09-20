Jayakumari looks out for financial aid for Kidney treatment: Reports

Earlier today, news came out that veteran actress Jayakumari has been suffering from some kidney problems and has reportedly been hospitalized. She is in severe need of financial assistance for treatment.

The actress is admitted to a government hospital in Chennai due to kidney ailment and according to the reports, she has asked her fans ad well-wishers to help her out in this difficult time.

Reports say that Jayakumari 70, has no money to pay for her treatment. She has requested people from the industry to aid her for the treatment.

Actors Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth earlier have reportedly came out for the help of their co-stars in their difficult times.

Meanwhile, actress Jayakumari began her career with a Malayalam film Collector Malathi screened in 1967. Later on, she did a film named Football Champion, also a Malayalam film, that became one of her hits films.

The actress also did a Tamil movie Nootrukku Nooru in 1971 opposite actor Jaishankar. The film later also got a Hindi remake named Imtehan starring Vinod Khanna in the vital role.

In 1971, Jayakumari became a part of a Hindi movie Haathi Mere Saathi, which was an adaptation to a Tamil film Deiva Cheyal, reports IndiaToday.