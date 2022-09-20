In Pictures: Priyanka Chopra addresses SDG moment and children’s rights to education at UNGA 2022

Priyanka Chopra recently spoke up at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday as a goodwill ambassador of UNICEF.



Giving a sneak peek into the event, the former Miss World posted a slew of photos and videos on Instagram along with a long caption.

“Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time, as a proud representative of UNICEF, gave me real pause,” wrote the 40-year-old.

Talking about this year’s agenda of the UN, the Quantico star explained, “At the top of this year’s agenda are the Sustainable Development Goals. Today was all about action, ambition, and hope. It was about what we must do together to make the SDG’s a reality, and we don’t have a moment to lose. A special thank you to Secretary-General @antonioguterres for having me today.”

Reflecting on the significance of education, Priyanka penned, “The second moment I had the privilege of participating was the Transforming Education Summit. It’s hard to believe that nearly 2/3 of children across the low- middle- and high-income countries cannot read and comprehend a simple story. The system has failed them.”

“As the US Secretary of Education @seccardona put it so candidly, education is the great equalizer, but if we continue to do what we have done, we are going to get what we have gotten. We owe every child this basic birthright, an equal chance to learn and reach their full potential,” added The Sky is Pink actress.





In the end, the actress cited Amanda Gorman words: “I dare you to shape our fate. Above all, I dare you to do good, so that the world might be great.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka also posed with youngest Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai and Amanda in one of her photos on social media.

See here:



