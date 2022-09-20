Prince Andrew spotted fake crying at Queen funeral: 'Pulled an exaggerated face'

Prince Andrew is called out for going overboard with his emotional display at Queen Elizabeth II funeral.
Her Majesty's second son, who was famously accused of sexually assaulting an American teenager, held back tears as he walked behind the 96-year-old's coffin.
Body language expert Adrianne Carter believes the Duke of York was desperately faking his cries for the cameras.
She told Daily Star: "Andrew [is] pulling an exaggerated sorrowful face it looks to me.
"Looks like he wants to show the world how much he’s affected."
Earlier this month, Andrew was stripped of his military patronages and titles owing to his sex scandal. The royal eventually buried the civil lawsuit with a multi-million pay out.
Camilla Parker got irritated by Prince William kids at Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Crush reveals the second teaser of the upcoming music video 'Rush Hour' featuring BTS J-Hope
'This building that we're meeting in right now, this new half-billion dollar complex on your lot? Titanic paid for...
Pearls are often referred to as mourning jewellery
Prince Harry was spotted looking especially emotional as Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into Vault
Queen Elizabeth I passes away in 1605 in London