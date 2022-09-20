Meghan Markle follows THIS century-old royal tradition at Queen’s funeral

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle followed a century-old royal tradition as she attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth with Prince Harry on Monday.



According to reports, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Camilla, and Princess Charlotte each opted for pearls to mourn Queen Elizabeth at her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Pearls are often referred to as mourning jewellery -- a tradition said to date back to Queen Victoria´s era in the 19th century.

Meghan chose pared back jewellery with a pair of pearl and diamond stud earrings gifted to her by the Queen and which she wore on her first joint engagement alongside the monarch in June 2018.

Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a historic state funeral attended by world leaders, before a ceremonial journey past hundreds of thousands of mourners to her final place of rest.

A private burial took place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, conducted by the Dean of Windsor. (Web Desk/AFP)