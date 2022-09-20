Amber Heard approaches Johnny Depp’s close friend for help

Amber Heard has reportedly approached Johnny Depp's close friend Angelina Jolie for some advice and help after losing the defamation trial in June.



The International Business Times, quoting Star Magazine, reported that Amber Heard reached out Jolie and begged her for advice.

The IBT says the Aquaman actress is trying to make an unlikely friendship with Angelina, the longtime friend of Depp.

The report, citing a source, says “Amber has a list of high-profile figures in Hollywood to approach for help. Angie is right at the top.”

However, the source went on to say, “Angelina Jolie isn't interested in striking up a friendship with someone as notorious as Amber. And she's got a soft spot for Johnny, so Amber's out of luck."

Johnny Depp won the defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard in June.