Queen's funeral set to smash Princess Diana’s funeral viewership records

file footage

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral held on September 19, 2022, is set to smash viewership records in the UK as well as around the world, with an analyst saying that the event attracted almost double the number of viewers as Princess Diana’s 1997 funeral.



As per a TV analyst quoted by Express UK, the late Queen’s funeral is estimated to have been watched by some 4.1 billion people around the world, almost half of the world’s population.

According to analyst Carolina Beltramo, the record of the most watched TV event in the UK has been held by the funeral of Princess Diana, which happened 25 years ag; it was reportedly watched by some 32.1 million people on their TVs in the UK, and global audience numbers touched 2.5 billion.

If Beltramo’s estimation is proved correct, it would emerge that the Queen’s funeral attracted almost double the number of viewers as Diana’s funeral.

Queen Elizabeth passed away at age 96 in Balmoral on September 8, 2022, after prolong health and mobility issues. A ten-day mourning period followed, with millions queuing up to watch her coffin as she lay in state first in Scotland and then at Westminster Hall.