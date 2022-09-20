Buckingham Palace releases striking photo of Queen Elizabeth following her state funeral

File footage

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on September 19 at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, Windsor.

The Royal Family has honored the late British monarch with a touching tribute following her private burial on Monday.

The Royal Family’s official Twitter handle released a previously unseen photograph of the late Queen, which was taken at Balmoral, one of her favorite places in the UK, in 1971.

The never-before-seen photograph shows her hiking in the moorlands surrounding the castle in Scotland. She was seen wearing a headscarf and a green jacket in the photo.

The picture was shared on social media with a caption from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.”

“In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022.”

The quote is the same phrase King Charles III used at the end of his historic first television address as Britain’s new monarch.

The picture was released shortly after the Queen was laid to rest alongside her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as both her parents, at Windsor Castle.

The burial service was attended by only close family members and conducted by the Dean of Windsor.