Kanye West shares another weird Instagram post: Checkout

Kanye West took to Instagram with a bizarre post, after admitting ex-wife Kim Kardashian raises Kids ‘80 Percent Of The Time.'
On Sunday, the Donda rapper shared a weird message in which he seemed to put himself in the same league as the Bible's Moses.
West's Insta Stories post featured white text on a simple black background, similar to many of his posts in recent weeks.
'No one asked Moses how much he slept,' he wrote.
West has previously been open about suffering from bipolar disorder.
In 2020, amid his doomed presidential campaign, West's then-wife Kim Kardashian discussed his diagnosis publicly on social media and appeared to suggest it was related to his bizarre behavior at the time.
In recent months, he has feuded with her and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, and he has also launched barrages against her over the parenting of their four children.
His latest Instagram entry comes after a sustained feud with his business partners Gap and Adidas.
