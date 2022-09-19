Gauri Khan remarks on SRK’s courteous gesture on Koffee With Karan: ‘it’s annoying’

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has recently shared King Khan’s one “gentlemanly” habit that at times annoys her during the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7.



According to Pinkvilla, Karan Johar gushed SRK for his chivalrous behaviour in reel and real life as well. During the show, Karan mentioned that the actors is a “gracious host as he walks his guest to their vehicle”.

To this, the interior designer told the host that many times she gets irritated by this habit of her husband.

“He is always seeing off the guest to their car,” said the 51-year-old.

She went on to add, “Sometimes I feel like he spends more time outside than inside the hour during parties. Then people start looking for him.”

“It makes me feel like we are having the party outside on the road rather than inside the house!” remarked Gauri.

In addition, the Red Chillies’ producer also gave the title to their love story in a new promo of KWK shared by Karan on Instagram. The best part was the Swades actor’s voice on a call in the end.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, SRK will next be seen in upcoming interesting movies like Pathaan, Atlee and Dunki.

Watch here:



