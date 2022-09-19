Sophie Winkleman, Bears Grylls lead the celebrities attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral

File Footage

Actor Sophie Winkleman and Bears Grylls attended Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.



The Chief Scout and the Peep Show star were among the mourners who paid respects to the Britain’s longest reigning monarch.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the television personality was spotted waving at onlookers who gathered outside the Abbey for the funeral of the late monarch.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Winkleman was seen at the funeral along with her husband Lord Frederick Windsor, and his mother, Princess Michael of Kent.



Picture Credits: Daily Mail

In a previous tribute to the Queen, Grylls said that he was “lucky” to meet the late monarch “on a bunch of different occasions.”

“The times I met her, the times she lit up the most, was whenever we did something Scouting. I think it was one of the organisations she was most proud to represent.

“I remember especially in 2012 driving her up and down the ranks as she inspected all the Queen’s Scouts,” he added.

“This was the time when her face was just a huge beaming smile from start to finish. She just loved seeing young people get opportunities and skills routed in old fashioned values like kindness, loyalty, friendship and respect that never go out of fashion.”