Watch: BLACKPINK drops spectacular Dance Performance video for title track ‘Shut Down’

BLACKPINK hits back with spectacular dance moves and fierce expressions on the beat of latest hit Shut Down .

The South Korean septet On September 19, 2022, at midnight KST, released an official dance performance video for Shut Down on their YouTube channel, which is the new title track of their long-awaited full-length album BORN PINK.

The latest dance performance video gives BLACKPINK fans a full view of quirky dance moves done by all the four members of the girl band.

The video features the fierce choreography done for the title track which has been smashing the music charts all over the world since its release on September 16, 2022.

The video has already surpassed over 12 million views within less than 24 hours on YouTube.





Watch the Video:











