Prince Harry 'made an awful mistake' by marrying Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, has been accused of having 'terrible influence' over the Duke of Sussex.



The Duke of Sussex made an "awful mistake" by marrying Meghan Markle and leaving the royal family behind, says Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes, according to Sky News.



“I think she’s had a terrible influence over him,” she said.

“She’s just a horrible human They’re awful, revolting people.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have settled down in the US, have been in news since they stepped down as senior working members of the royal family in 2020.



Meghan and Harry, who are currently in the UK following the Queen's sad demise, are accused of selling their royal lives as they appeared in high-profile interviews and allegedly shared their thoughts and self-made reasons of exiting the Firm.

Prince Harry reportedly wants to return to the royal fold but her wife Meghan, according to some royal experts and fans, won't let him do so.