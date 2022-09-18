Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by Delhi Police to appear before the EOW

Jacqueline Fernandez gets accused in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar's money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez has been called upon by the Delhi police to appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) tomorrow (September 19th) for the extortion case concerning conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The actress was earlier questioned for around eight hours at the EOW office for the case.

Fernandez was filed as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate. According to the reports, he actress was in contact with Sukesh even after knowing that he is a criminal.

Jacqueline filed a plea to the Appellate Authority of PMLA where she stated: “The approach of ED, unfortunately seems to be highly mechanical and motivated. Other celebrities who received gifts from Sukesh were made witness while Jacqueline was mentioned as an accused.”

“This clearly shows a mollified, motivated and biased approach on the part of the investigation authority which cannot be ignores”, she added.

Ravinder Yadav, Special Commissioner EOW told ANI that: “There is more trouble for Jacqueline Fernandez as she did not cut ties with Sukesh Chandrashekhar even after knowing his criminal antecedents.”

He further added: “Nora Fatehi did disconnect herself once she suspected that something is fishy”, reports ETimes.