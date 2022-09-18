Joe Biden arrives in UK for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Stansted, United Kingdom: US President Joe Biden arrived in Britain late Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II´s funeral.
Biden´s plane arrived at London Stansted Airport outside the capital just before 10:00 pm (2100 GMT).
He is expected to pay his respects at Queen Elizabeth´s coffin and meet the new King Charles III on Sunday ahead of Monday´s state funeral.
However, a planned meeting with Britain´s new Prime Minister Liz Truss has been cancelled.
Instead, they will hold a "full bilateral meeting" at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, her Downing Street office said.
It did not provide further details on why the original meeting with Biden had been cancelled.
