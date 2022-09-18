Princes Harry and William wear Blues and Royals military uniform for stunning vigil at Queen's coffin

Prince Harry, who stepped back as a working royal in 2020, has been seen wearing military uniform while publicly mourning his grandmother Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall on Saturday.

The Queen's eight grandchildren held a 15-minute vigil around her coffin - with Prince Harry wearing military uniform at the King's request.

The Prince of Wales, who was also in military uniform, was at the head of the coffin as the Duke of Sussex stood at the foot. All eight grandchildren had their heads bowed as members of the public filed past them in Westminster Hall.

Harry, who served on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, has been seen wearing military uniform for the first time while publicly mourning his grandmother.

Heartfelt moments were seen when all eight of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren gathered to honour the late monarch in a moving vigil at Westminster Hall.

The Duke of Sussex appeared in his military uniform first time since he was stripped of his military titles.

The Royal Family shared the heartwarming moments to Twitter soon after the Queen’s grandchildren held a Vigil beside Her Majesty’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Saturday.

Prince William, Prince Harry and their cousins — Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn — gathered on Saturday to host a vigil honouring the late monarch ahead of her upcoming state funeral on Monday.

