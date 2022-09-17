Machine Gun Kelly turns heads in head-to-toe pink outfit

Machine Gun Kelly put on a head-turning display as he kicked off his tour with an appearance for a thousand fans from the balcony of his suite on Saturday.
The 32-year-old Billboard Music Award winner splashed the crowd with champagne and continued the celebration by stepping on the roof of his pink limo.
MGK — born Colson Baker — was dressed in head-to-toe pink, including a jacket and matching pants decorated with cursive writing.
He went shirtless under the suit and rocked pink-and-white sneakers, while his shaggy hair was dyed the same shade.
He completed his look with rectangular pale pink sunglasses and carried along a skateboard deck without wheels that featured his visage on it.
Earlier this week, the rocker and his fiancé, Megan Fox, dazzled in a vintage disco look on Saturday evening as they attended Beyonce’s 41st birthday bash at a Bel-Air mansion.
