Queen Elizabeth II on her way to ‘heartwarming reunion’ with loved ones

Queen Elizabeth II will soon reunite with her loved ones in a ‘heartwarming reunion’, expressed experts.
Britain’s longest-serving monarch will be buried next to Prince Philips at Windsor on Monday 19.
Weighing in on the emotional event, Kinsey Schofield spoke on the To Di For podcast: “The Queen was so close to her family,” she said. “Us four’ - her mother, sister, and father.
“Then she evolved into this beautiful young woman and found her soulmate in Prince Philip.
“There’s something very comforting about knowing that the Queen will be safely surrounded by family members that she loved so fiercely and that she has missed so deeply.
“I know she missed her father's kindness, her mother's guidance, her sister's friendship, and her husband's sense of humour.”
Kinsey added: “Imagining that reunion could just make your heart burst.”
