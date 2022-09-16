Here’s how Shakira realized Gerard Pique cheated on her

File Footage

Shakira got to know about Gerard Pique’s alleged infidelity when he refused for couple’s therapy as per recent report.



The Waka Waka hit-maker realized she was being “tricked” by her partner of 12 years when he was not taking any step to fix their strained relationship.

"When they arrive from Disneyworld, Pique asks her for time because he was overwhelmed with his business,” Spanish paparazzi Jordi Martin reveals as per Marca Magazine.

“Shakira tells him 'don't worry because I have to leave for 17 days to record in the United States,” the journalist added.

"She offers him a couple's therapy, which he refuses, so she realises that it's not going to improve the relationship, that it's not an up and down, but that there's something else going on.

"That's when all the alarm bells go off for Shakira and she decides to hire a private detective to get concrete and precise information for the situation we are in, which is the custody of the children," Martin revealed.

Shakira and the Barcelona player announced their separation in June after a 12-year long relationship without disclosing the reason of their breakup.

However, several outlets reported at the time that the duo’s split happened after Pique allegedly cheated on the singer.