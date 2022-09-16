Kate Middleton carries Princess Diana’s legacy as she greets crowds at Sandringham

File footage

Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived at Sandringham House to view tributes that had been left for the Queen following her death on September 8.

While the new Prince and Princess of Wales were moved to look at the touching floral tributes for Her Majesty, royal commentators praised the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall for her display of strength and composure during the emotional period.

Royal reporter Natalie Oliveri praised Kate for showing warmth and compassion during the walkabout as she channeled the legacy of her late mother-in-law and previous Princess of Wales, Princess Diana.

She noted, "This is what the people love about her, Catherine's ability to break through the formality and speak from the heart as a wife, mother and many would say, a friend.”

Kate and William spoke to the crowd of mourners who had gathered outside the royal estate for almost an hour.

According to Express, one of the crowd-goers Mary Hayter, 84, came to pay her respects and offer her condolences to the grieving royals.

Accepting her condolences, Kate said to her, "She's been part of your life too, all of your life. Everyone feels this loss."

Later, Hayter told 9Honey, "Her hand is very warm and her grip was very strong – her face is so radiant.”

"She's so caring and her attitude toward other people... she just likes to make sure everyone is happy. She's absolutely gorgeous,” she added.

Oliveri said, "From the reception the Princess of Wales gets, the impact she has on those she meets and those who come within her vicinity, it's clear to see she is a gift to the royal family.”

"Catherine is the true gem in the monarchy's crown and it is through Prince William's encouragement that she has been allowed to shine,” she added.