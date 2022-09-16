Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and others react to Roger Federer’s retirement: Pics

Tennis star Roger Federer’s recent announcement from the game has left fans and admirers heartbroken.



Reportedly, the 20-time Grand Slam winner broke the news in a social media post on Thursday as he shared that he would retire after playing Laver Cup in London.

Federer mentioned in his long note that injuries and surgeries have been “part and parcel” of his life in the last three years. However, he said that he would “play more tennis in the future but not in grand slams or on the tour”.

Moments after this announcement, several Bollywood celebs also reacted to this heartbreaking news on their social media handles.

Anushka Sharma, who is a sports enthusiast herself, took to Instagram story to share Federer’s audio message that he uploaded on his social media and called him “Genius” while added a heartbroken emoticon in a caption.

Kareena Kapoor Khan re-shared the images of the letter by Federer and wrote a “legend” on her IG story.

Other stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza and Pooja Hedge also showed their love for a great sportsman.

Take a look at their reactions:



